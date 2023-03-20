Dozens in Indonesia protest Israel's presence at U-20 Cup

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Dozens of conservative Muslims marched in Indonesia's capital on Monday to protests Israel's first-ever participation in the FIFA World Cup Under-20 in Indonesia.
The world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation is hosting the U-20 World Cup from May 20 to June 11 in Indonesia’s six major cities. A total of 24 countries from five continents are participating, including Israel, after a two-year delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the host country, Indonesia is automatically qualified for the tournament.