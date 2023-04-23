Curry, Warriors hold off Kings 126-125 to even series 2-all

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 32 points but gave Sacramento a late chance when he called a timeout Golden State didn't have, and the defending champion Warriors held on to beat the Kings 126-125 on Sunday when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, evening their playoff series at two games apiece.

De'Aaron Fox had 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Sacramento. His 3-pointer with 28.7 seconds left pulled the Kings within one, and then Curry missed a 16-foot jumper on the other end and Keegan Murray corralled the rebound. With Curry and Draymond Green defending, Fox dished to former Warrior Barnes for the potential game-winning 3, which hit the back of the rim.