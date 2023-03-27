College athlete influencers confront security concerns

Making TikTok videos for fun evolved into a serious moneymaking venture for Nebraska track athlete Jess Gardner, who is among the many social media stars in college sports.
A comical video of her teaching a football player how to pole vault has been viewed nearly 4 million times, though the majority of her self-described “girly girl” content features her lip-syncing or performing skits while dressed in her track uniform, sweat clothes or stylish outfits. Pretty common stuff for social media influencers.