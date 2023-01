SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Isaiah Burnett and Andrew Sims both had 23 points in Stonehill's 82-81 victory over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

Burnett had six rebounds for the Skyhawks (10-14, 6-3 Northeast Conference). Sims was 9 of 13 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, his make with four seconds left iced the win. Max Zegarowski recorded 18 points and shot 7 for 8, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc.