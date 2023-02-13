Bruins' Ullmark is NHL's biggest goalie surprise this season

Linus Ullmark moved to the Boston area in the summer of 2021 with his wife, their two young children and thieir dogs after signing with the Bruins. Settling in with his new team didn't happen right away.
Fresh off signing a $20 million, four-year contract, Ullmark shared the net with rookie Jeremy Swayman and then, briefly, with Tuukka Rask, the organization cornerstone who was trying to come back from hip surgery. Ullmark allowed eight goals in two playoff games before losing the starting job to Swayman and went into an offseason of change unsure what his role would be.