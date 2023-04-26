Blake Sabol's 2-run homer sends Giants past Cardinals 5-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Blake Sabol hit a game-ending two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Tuesday night.
"That was probably one of the best moments of my life,” Sabol said. “As soon as I heard the sound off the bat and felt it, I didn’t even look. I don’t even know where the ball went. I just kind of bat-flipped, started yelling and screaming and blacked out from that moment on, just jumping up and down with my teammates. That was a lot of fun.”