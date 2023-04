BALDWIN -- Patty Bergman has joined the Baldwin track and field coaching staff as the girls coach.

She will work with Bob Watkins, the boys coach. Bergman replaces Scott Pedigo.

Practice resumed this week following spring break.

Her daughter, Nikki Bergman, has been a coach at Baldwin.

The season will start this month with West Michigan D League jamborees.

Bergman had coached for Tri County until 2015. She retired from teaching in 2019 and moved to the Baldwin area.

“They had a coaching posting and I showed my interest,” she said. “I thought I would get back into it.”

Bergman said the numbers have dwindled and she has three high school girls and some middle school girls.

With both boys and girls, Bergman indicated she’s been working with long jumpers and sprinters.

The first meet is April 19 at Brethren.

Bergman is looking forward to her return to coaching.

“I coached about 19 years at Tri County,” Bergman said. “I have more time since I’m not teaching now. I’ve tried to recruit here. We’re trying.”

For the boys, Watkins said SJ Hossler will be in the long jump and mid-distances.