BALDWIN – Baldwin boys track coach Bob Watkins is eager for track practices to resume next Monday.

The Panthers are currently on spring break.

Practices started officially on March 13 although the basketball team’s presence in the regional tournament that day delayed the start of practices.

“Basically we had four days,” Watkins said. “We had limited numbers. We also have a baseball team so we had players going both ways. I won’t know until we get back from break what kind of numbers we’ve had.”

Patty Bergman is the new girls coach, Watkins said.

“The first day of practice, we had 10 total athletes,” he said. “We’re trying to get more girls involved and come up with enough for a relay. But we won’t know anything until after break.”

The Panthers haven’t been able to be outside yet.

Carmelo Lindsey, an all-conference football and basketball player, is on both the baseball and track teams. He will be in the long jump and relays.

Baldwin will be competing in conference jamborees and the regional in Brethren.

Aaron Richard is the new baseball coach for Baldwin. The Panthers have not had baseball because of lack of numbers since the 2019 season. COVID canceled the 2020 season and there were not enough numbers in 2021 and 2022.

Former Baldwin standout athlete Brandon Childress is the junior high track coach.