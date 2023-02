BALDWIN -- Baldwin's bowling team won 26 of 30 points this past weekend.

Freshman Donnie Harris II challenged Keegan Carnes of Crossroads and lost both of his points in two very close matches. Baldwin won both Bakers and Total Pin Count in all other fields. Jake Cutler bowled a new high series of 209 and 221 respectively. Blake Anderson finished with a 252 series, and Bobby Champagne with a 244 series.

Bobby, Blake, Donnie, and Gabriel are both first-year bowlers," coach Duane Roberts said. "Jake is in his third year of being on the bowling team. Gabriel lost both points this week by not meeting his new average which jumped higher than in previous weeks due to standout bowling from the last several meets.

"Baldwin guys are currently in 1st place, and so are the Baldwin girls. This is the first time in many years that Baldwin will bring home trophies for both genders. Currently Baldwin coaches are enthusiastic about regionals and have added a contest against Holton within the next coming weeks."