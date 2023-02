PENTWATER – Baldwin (9-0, 11-1), defeated Pentwater (3-6, 3-10) 82-62 in West Michigan D League action on Friday night.

Baldwin led 17-12 after the first quarter, 41-22 at halftime and 65-40 after three quarters.

Carmelo Lindsey had 26 points for Baldwin while SJ Hossler had 22 points and Louie Jackson had 10.

“It was a pretty good effort tonight on both ends,” Baldwin coach JJ Eads said. “Sixty-two points is a lot for us to give up, but that was the pace of play tonight. I’m proud of the guys and now we get ready for a big league home game on Wednesday (Feb. 1) vs. Marion.”

Manistee 60, Pine River 24

Manistee had quarter leads of 23-7, 30-13 and 41-20 in defeating Pine River on Friday.

“It was not a good night for us at all,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. “We came out terribly flat, we turned the ball over 30 times, and we shot 23 percent from the floor. Combine that with Manistee shooting the lights out and you get a blow-out loss.”

Pine River is 2-11 overall and 1-8 in the Highland.