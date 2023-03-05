Argentina men, New Zealand women win at Vancouver Sevens

VANCOUVER (AP) — The New Zealand women’s team has assured itself of a place at the 2024 Paris Olympics after beating Australia 19-12 on Sunday in the final of the Vancouver stop on the World Rugby Sevens Series.
New Zealand’s fourth consecutive title in this season's World Series has taken it 14 points clear of Australia in the standings. The top four teams in the men's and women's series at the end of the season qualify automatically for the Olympics. With only two women's tournaments remaining at Hong Kong and Toulouse, New Zealand is assured of a top four place.