American League Team Statistics

Through April 17 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Tampa Bay 540 114 151 33 0 36 112 .280 Toronto 563 80 156 25 1 16 75 .277 Chicago White Sox 570 74 149 38 0 17 73 .261 Baltimore 538 94 140 32 2 22 91 .260 Houston 549 77 136 24 0 16 74 .248 Texas 505 84 123 29 2 16 81 .244 L.A. Angels 498 76 120 20 0 18 75 .241 Cleveland 557 74 133 35 4 8 65 .239 Boston 533 87 127 29 2 21 80 .238 N.Y. Yankees 519 74 123 18 3 26 68 .237 Oakland 540 62 127 23 1 16 61 .235 Seattle 547 74 127 34 1 15 72 .232 Minnesota 535 63 123 21 3 16 58 .230 Kansas City 530 54 112 24 3 13 50 .211 Detroit 486 50 101 24 2 10 49 .208 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Tampa Bay 14 2 142.0 102 48 138 2.54 Minnesota 10 6 142.0 100 36 165 2.60 N.Y. Yankees 10 6 142.0 109 47 157 3.04 Seattle 8 8 146.2 126 60 140 3.44 Houston 7 9 144.2 140 49 150 3.48 L.A. Angels 7 8 131.0 118 47 120 3.71 Texas 9 6 133.0 120 49 144 3.86 Cleveland 9 7 147.2 138 44 128 4.14 Toronto 10 6 142.0 137 56 146 4.63 Kansas City 4 12 142.2 150 47 141 4.98 Boston 8 8 140.0 143 55 145 5.08 Baltimore 9 7 141.2 148 46 137 5.27 Chicago White Sox 6 10 140.0 151 81 156 5.72 Detroit 5 9 127.1 130 50 103 5.87 Oakland 3 13 141.0 150 86 111 7.60