Alonso homers again, Mets thump Giants 9-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pete Alonso hit his major league-leading ninth homer and drove in four runs, Eduardo Escobar added a two-run drive to back a milestone night for rookie pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 9-4 on Thursday night.
Jeff McNeil also connected for his first homer of the season and had an RBI single for New York. Brandon Nimmo, who had five hits against the Dodgers on Wednesday, added three more for the Mets, who are 6-1 on their 10-game road trip.