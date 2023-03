OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored at 1:36 of overtime off goalie Felix Sandstrom's giveaway in the Ottawa Senators' 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

After the Flyers scored three straight goals to force overtime, Sandstrom misplayed the puck behind the net, with DeBrincat scoring into an open net to keep the Senators' playoff hopes alive.