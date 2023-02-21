Alert: The Atlanta Hawks have fired coach Nate McMillan.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have fired coach Nate McMillan.
- Baldwin community remembers Ernie Wenger
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, January 2023
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- OPINION: Backing the facts about Gotion battery plant proposal, or not
- Lake County Sheriff opposes bill to limit off-road vehicle usage
- Car seat event helps Lake County area families
Most Popular
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin recently presented a check for $1,000 to the Edgetts Wesleyan...
- The Baldwin Panthers are the No. 9 -ranked boys basketball team in the state in Division 4 for...
- Baldwin boys basketball, ranked No. 7 in the state, continued their season of success with a win...