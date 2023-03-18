Alert: No. 1 seed and defending national champion Kansas eliminated from NCAA Tournament in second round by No. 8 seed Arkansas

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No. 1 seed and defending national champion Kansas eliminated from NCAA Tournament in second round by No. 8 seed Arkansas.
