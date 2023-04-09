Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Alert: Jon Rahm wins Masters by 4 shots over Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson for 2nd major title after starting day 4 back

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm wins Masters by 4 shots over Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson for 2nd major title after starting day 4 back.

