Alert: Jon Rahm wins Masters by 4 shots over Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson for 2nd major title after starting day 4 back

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm wins Masters by 4 shots over Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson for 2nd major title after starting day 4 back.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, March 2023
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- BLOTTER: Deputies recover stolen camper, arrest 5 during search
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- WSCC host artist Ken Cooper exhibit at Manierre Dawson Gallery
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder