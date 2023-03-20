Alert: Indiana becomes second No. 1 seed to lose before Sweet 16 of women's NCAA Tournament, falling to Miami

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana becomes second No. 1 seed to lose before Sweet 16 of women's NCAA Tournament, falling to Miami.
- Mecosta County deputies in search of suspect
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Baldwin DDA seeks funding for community gathering space
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Longtime Baldwin barber gets dedicated parking sign
- This 12-piece Ninja cookware set is over $100 off on Amazon
- Application window open for MTA Robert R. Robinson Scholarship
Most Popular
- Baldwin fifth graders create ‘living wax museum’ of Baldwin-area leaders as part of Passport to...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Lake County residents are encouraged to attend the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office listening...
- JJ Eads has been coaching boys and girls basketball for many years and has enjoyed some...