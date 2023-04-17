Alert: Hellen Obiri of Kenya wins women's race at Boston Marathon

BOSTON (AP) — Hellen Obiri of Kenya wins women's race at Boston Marathon.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Baldwin students learn true meaning of ‘farm to table’
- Panther baseball players are hopeful
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Sheriff: About 80 acres burned in Lake County wildfire
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws