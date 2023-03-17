Alert: Fairleigh Dickinson becomes second No. 16 seed in history to win NCAA Tournament game, beating No. 1 seed Purdue 63-58

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fairleigh Dickinson becomes second No. 16 seed in history to win NCAA Tournament game, beating No. 1 seed Purdue 63-58.
- Baldwin 5th graders create ‘living wax museum’ of local leaders
- Longtime Baldwin barber gets dedicated parking sign
- Baldwin Elementary student explore virtual rainforest
- Could you imagine Idlewild without postal service?
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- LCSO charitable campaign donates $1,000 to T.E.E.M Center
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Whip lights and random Michigan laws
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
Most Popular
- Baldwin fifth graders create ‘living wax museum’ of Baldwin-area leaders as part of Passport to...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Lake County residents are encouraged to attend the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office listening...
- JJ Eads has been coaching boys and girls basketball for many years and has enjoyed some...