Alert: Buffalo Bills say Damar Hamlin cleared to resume playing, is attending workouts 4 months after going into cardiac arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills say Damar Hamlin cleared to resume playing, is attending workouts 4 months after going into cardiac arrest.
- Baldwin students learn true meaning of ‘farm to table’
- Panther baseball players are hopeful
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder