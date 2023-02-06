Alert: American skier Mikaela Shiffrin fails to finish her first race at the world championships

MERIBEL, France (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin fails to finish her first race at the world championships.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'I didn't know it was actually a law'
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Three Idlewild artists part of Black History Month exhibition
- Lake County Chief Judge Mark Wickens retires after 40 years
- Snowmobiling death in Northern Michigan marks ninth this winter
- Baldwin once known as Snowmobile Capital of Michigan
- Man dead after officer involved shooting in northern Michigan
Most Popular
- In this edition of the "Sheriff's Corner," Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin covers some laws that...
- The Pathfinder Community Library in Baldwin recently received a $2,399 grant from the Great Lakes...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Black History Month kicks off at the Ramsdell Hardy Hall Gallery with an exhibition of works by...