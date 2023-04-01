Alert: Adama Sanogo scores 21 points to lead UConn past Miami 72-59 and into the NCAA Tournament title game

HOUSTON (AP) — Adama Sanogo scores 21 points to lead UConn past Miami 72-59 and into the NCAA Tournament title game.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Jack & The Bear marks one year anniversary
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A look at gun laws
- Lake County firefighter leans on community after car crash
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- PASTOR'S PEN: Isn’t it amazing?