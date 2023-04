ANAHEIM — Ryan Noda hit a two-run double in the 10th inning, Brent Rooker and Jesús Aguilar became the first Athletics teammates to hit back-to-back home runs twice in one game and Oakland rallied for an 11-10 victory over the Los Angeles Angels after blowing an early six-run lead Monday night.

The Angels got within a run on Brandon Drury's two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th and had runners on first and second with two outs, but Mike Trout hit a grounder to third that ended the game.

Adam Oller (1-0) got the win and Jeurys Familia earned his second save.

With one out and runners at the corners, Noda lined a double down the left-field line off Jaime Barría (1-1) to make it 10-8. Noda, who came off the bench in the ninth and scored the tying run when Rooker walked with the bases loaded, then scored on Tony Kemp's single.

A's 11, Angels 10 Oakland Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 11 14 11 Totals 40 10 13 10 Ruiz cf 6 0 1 0 Ward lf 5 0 0 0 Diaz 2b 4 0 0 0 Trout cf 6 1 1 0 Capel ph-lf 2 0 1 0 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 0 Rooker rf 4 2 2 3 Rendon 3b 5 1 2 2 Aguilar 1b 4 2 3 2 Renfroe rf 5 2 1 0 Wade pr-3b 2 0 0 0 Drury 1b 4 3 3 4 Langeliers c 5 1 0 0 Rengifo 2b 3 1 1 0 Díaz 3b-1b 4 1 1 0 Wallach c 4 1 2 2 Pérez dh 3 1 2 0 Thaiss ph 0 0 0 0 Peterson ph-dh 2 1 0 0 Neto ss 4 0 2 2 K.Smith ss 2 1 1 3 Noda ph-1b 1 2 1 2 Kemp lf-2b 3 0 2 1 Oakland 232 000 001 3 — 11 Los Angeles 011 005 100 2 — 10 E_Langeliers (4). DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Oakland 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Pérez (2), Noda (2), Ohtani (3), Rendon (2), Neto (3), Renfroe (7). HR_Rooker 2 (6), Aguilar 2 (4), K.Smith (1), Drury 2 (3), Wallach (2). SB_Wade (4). S_K.Smith (2). IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Waldichuk 5 1-3 6 5 5 1 2 Kaprielian BS,0-1 2-3 2 2 2 2 2 Jackson 1 2 1 1 0 2 Oller W,1-0 2 1 0 0 0 1 Familia S,2-3 1 2 2 1 1 1 Los Angeles Suarez 5 8 7 7 2 5 Davidson 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 Wantz H,1 2-3 0 1 1 2 2 Barría L,1-1 BS,0-1 2 4 3 2 2 1 HBP_Waldichuk (Rengifo), Familia (Neto). WP_Kaprielian. Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski. T_3:25. A_23,814 (45,517). See More Collapse

Aguilar had three hits and Rooker drove in three runs for the A's, who had lost nine of 10. Kevin Smith also went deep as Oakland launched five home runs in the first three innings.

Drury had two homers among his three hits and drove in four for the Angels. Chad Wallach also homered and drove in two.

Drury, who entered batting .179, homered in the second inning to get the Halos on the board. He also had an RBI single in the seventh to give the Angels an 8-7 advantage.

Los Angeles trailed 7-2 before sending 10 batters to the plate in the sixth to tie it. Anthony Rendon and Zach Neto had the key hits with two-run doubles.

With the score tied at 8 in the ninth, Oakland catcher Shea Langeliers hit a long fly down the left-field line with two outs that looked to be a grand slam. But Taylor Ward reached over the short wall and caught it to get the Angels out of the inning.

It was Rooker's second multi-homer game this season and the ninth of Aguilar's 10-year career.

Rooker hit a solo shot to left off Angels starter José Suarez on the fifth pitch of the game. Aguilar followed four pitches later with a drive that just cleared the wall in left-center.

After Aledmys Diaz walked and Carlos Perez doubled to start the second, Smith drove an 0-2 sweeper into the left-field stands to make it 5-0.

Rooker and Aguilar then made it 7-1 in the third with successive solo shots. Trout nearly made a play on Aguilar's drive at the center-field wall, but mistimed his jump.

Rooker, in his first season with Oakland, leads the team with six homers while Aguilar is tied for second with four.

Suarez became the third starter in Angels history to allow five home runs in a game.