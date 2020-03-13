Zatopkova, Olympic champion and wife of Zatopek, dies at 97

FILE - In this file photo taken March 15, 2012, the 1952 Helsinki Olympic javelin champion Dana Zatopkova speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Prague, Czech Republic. Dana Zatopkova, the Olympic javelin champion and the wife of late athletics great Emil Zatopek has died, aged 97, the Czech Olympic Committee said Friday March 13, 2020. less FILE - In this file photo taken March 15, 2012, the 1952 Helsinki Olympic javelin champion Dana Zatopkova speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Prague, Czech Republic. Dana Zatopkova, the ... more Photo: Petr David Josek, AP Photo: Petr David Josek, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Zatopkova, Olympic champion and wife of Zatopek, dies at 97 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

PRAGUE (AP) — Dana Zatopkova, an Olympic javelin champion and the wife of running great Emil Zatopek, has died. She was 97.

The Czech Olympic Committee said Zatopkova died Friday. No details about the cause of death were immediately given.

Zatopkova was born on the same day as her husband, and the two formed one of the best known sports couples in the world. They married in October 1948.

Four years later, Zatopkova won gold in the javelin at the Helsinki Olympics. Zatopek earned three gold medals at the same games, winning the 5,000 and 10,000 meters and the marathon.

Zatopek died in 2000.

“We had beautiful years together with Emil,” she once said. “We had a lot of fun together."

Zatopkova also won silver at the 1960 Rome Olympics and won European titles in 1954 and 1958.

“Zatopkova was an excellent athlete but also a great person," said Jiri Kejval, the head of the Czech Olympic Committee. "She was a role model for generations of Olympians.”

