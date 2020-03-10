Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner loses control of a foul tip by New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla..

Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner loses control of a foul tip by New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla..

Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP