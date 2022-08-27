Yankees reliever Trivino warms up in wrong jersey, changes

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yankees reliever Lou Trivino got a tap on his shoulder as he warmed up in the bullpen alerting him he had on the wrong jersey: the No. 50 belonging to Jameson Taillon instead of his own 56.

Trivino had pulled off his sweatshirt to throw his pitches on a cool Friday night at the Coliseum and the problem became clear. He began to warm in case he was needed to replace Wandy Peralta, who surrendered an RBI single to pinch-hitter Dermis García but finished the 2-hour, 50-minute game for his third save as New York beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2.