  • New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, grounds into a double play in front of Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Boston. Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP / Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
    Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP
BOSTON (AP) — Gary Sanchez hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning, DJ LeMahieu had a go-ahead double in the 12th and the New York Yankees rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Friday night for their ninth straight win.

New York improved to 8-0 over its longtime rival this season. Dating to last year, the Yankees have won 11 in a row over the Red Sox, one short of its best streak ever against them.

The victory moved the Yankees (30-21) percentage points ahead of Minnesota (31-22) for No. 4 seed and home field in the first round of the playoffs.