Wright wins 20th, Braves beat Phils to trim NL East deficit KEVIN COONEY, Associated Press Sep. 24, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 Atlanta Braves' William Contreras, left, celebrates the win with Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen, right, following the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Braves won 6-3. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris reacts to his two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud celebrates his run with teammates during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, left, celebrates his two-run home run with Rhys Hoskins, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Braves won 6-3. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter, right, hands the ball off to manager Rob Thomson, left, as he is pulled during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, right, reacts to striking out to end the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Braves won 6-3. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Wright became the first 20-game winner in the majors this season and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Saturday to stop a three-game losing streak.
William Contreras and rookie Michael Harris II each homered and had three hits for the Braves (94-58), who moved within 1 1/2 games of the first-place Mets in the NL East. New York lost 10-4 at Oakland.