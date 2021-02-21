Workman scores 33 to lift Jacksonville past Stetson 86-82

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Workman had a career-high 33 points as Jacksonville held off Stetson 86-82 on Saturday.

Workman hit 13 of 14 free throws. He added seven rebounds.

Kevion Nolan had 16 points for Jacksonville (11-13, 5-9 Atlantic Sun Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Tyreese Davis added 12 points. Dontarius James had 11 points.

Stetson scored 54 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Rob Perry had 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Hatters (9-12, 6-8). Christiaan Jones added 16 points and seven rebounds. Stephan Swenson had 11 points.

Chase Johnston, who was second on the Hatters in scoring coming into the matchup with 15 points per game, scored only 4 points on 1-of-11 shooting.

The Dolphins leveled the season series against the Hatters with the win. Stetson defeated Jacksonville 91-75 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com