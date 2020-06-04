Women keep busy with ladies league

Bonnie Koteles was working with the Marquette Trails Tuesday After Five Women's Golf League. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN - It's called the Tuesday After Five Women's Golf League and Bonnie Koteles was keeping busy this week getting it going.

It's currently the only women's weekly golf league at Marquette Trails near Baldwin.

"I've been here 20 years, I'd say it's between 20 and 25 (year old league)," Koteles, helping out with the league, said. "This year, our league has 22 girls. We have some subs and as they come back, they'll play. We are a fun league. You're paired with somebody so someone doesn't play with the same group of girls every week.

"We try to mix it up. We will probably try to do a banquet (at the end of the season)."

Not all the ladies are from Baldwin, but there are others from other locales.