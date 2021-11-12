With Giannis scratched, Celtics beat Bucks 122-113 in OT JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer Nov. 12, 2021 Updated: Nov. 12, 2021 10:41 p.m.
1 of8 Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton (24) defends against Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday (21) drives past Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo warms up for the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis makes a layup during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Boston Celtics' Dennis Schröder shoots as Al Horford fends off Milwaukee Bucks' Semi Ojeleye (37) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BOSTON (AP) — Dennis Schröder scored a season-high 38 points — eight in overtime — and the Boston Celtics took advantage of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-113 on Friday night.
Jayson Tatum scored 27 with 11 rebounds for Boston, which has won four of five since opening the season 2-5.