CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Chandler Vaudrin scored 18 points and Winthrop beat Presbyterian 72-58 on Tuesday night for its nation-leading 19th straight victory dating to last season.

Winthrop (14-0, 11-0 Big South Conference) entered knotted with No. 1 Gonzaga for the longest active winning streak in Division I. The Eagles tied a program record for consecutive victories with the 2004-05 team.

Kelton Talford had 12 points for Winthrop. Charles Falden and D.J. Burns Jr. each added 10 points.

Rayshon Harrison had 17 points for the Blue Hose (3-6, 1-4). Winston Hill added 14 points and Owen McCormack had 10.

