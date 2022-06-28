Wimbledon updates | 2021 runner-up Berrettini withdraws

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) \u2014 The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local): ___ 11:20 a.m. Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, has pulled out of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament after testing positive for COVID-19. The All England Club announced Berrettini\u2019s withdrawal and he posted about it on Instagram. The eighth-seeded Italian was supposed to play Cristian Gar\u00edn in the first round on Tuesday. Berrettini is being replaced in the field by Elias Ymer, who lost in qualifying. ___ 11 a.m. Serena Williams makes her return to singles on Day 2 at Wimbledon. Her last singles match was a year ago at the All England Club when she was injured in the first round. The 23-time Grand Slam champion will play Harmony Tan of France on Centre Court. First up on Centre Court is top-ranked Iga Swiatek. She'll put her 35-match winning streak on the line against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett. Then it's 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal, who will face Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina. ___ More AP Wimbledon coverage: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/wimbledon and https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/tennis and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_Sports