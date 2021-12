ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shemar Wilson came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Texas-Arlington to a 95-46 win over Division III-level Howard Payne on Wednesday night.

Brandyn Talbot had 13 points for Texas-Arlington (4-7). Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu added 12 points. Patrick Mwamba had 12 points and eight rebounds.