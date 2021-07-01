Wilson leads six in double figures as Aces beat Sparks 99-75

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A'ja Wilson had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Liz Cambage scored 13 points and grabbed 11 boards and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 99-75 on Wednesday night to move into a tie with the Seattle Storm atop the WNBA standings.

Jackie Young finished with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals for Las Vegas (12-4). The game marked the return of Chelsea Gray and Riquna Williams to Los Angeles. Gray helped the Sparks win the WNBA championship in 2016. She finished with six points and eight assists. Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds, Dearica Hamby added 13 points and Kelsey Plum had 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists.