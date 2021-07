BALDWIN – Former athletic director and coach at Baldwin, Shawn Williams, is moving to the Miami, Fla., area.

At Saturday’s alumni basketball game, Williams announced he has taken a position as Director of Studies at Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest, Fla.

“It’s bittersweet,” Williams said. “I’ll be doing special programming. I’ll be doing high school programs for high school student-athletes. This will be my fulltime job. I haven’t decided on what coaching I’ll be doing yet. But I’ll definitely be doing some coaching.”

Williams has been an assistant basketball and football coach at Baldwin the past several years.

A Baldwin graduate and longtime friend of Williams, Ira Childress, formerly at Ferris State, took a position as athletic director at Gulliver Prep a few years ago.

“We’ve kept in contact and I told him I was looking for some opportunities,” Williams said. “This past season, something came up and I applied for it. I got the position.”

The school has a student enrollment of 2,200.

“I’m looking to do something different,” Williams said, while standing in the Baldwin gymnasium. “But my heart is still here. I want to say thank you to Baldwin schools and the Baldwin community for allowing me to work with the kids. We have a lot of good memories and have done a lot of good things. I was just a part of that.”

“The Baldwin community is going to miss Shawn Williams,” former Panther coach Ira Sharber said. “He has done a lot of great things for the school.”