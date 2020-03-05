Williams scores 18 points, Quinnipiac holds off Iona 69-68

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Tyrese Williams scored 18 points, Rich Kelly added 17 and Quinnipiac held off Iona 69-68 on Wednesday night for its third straight win.

Kevin Marfo had eight points, five assists, and matched his career high with 18 rebounds to stretch his national-leading total to 400 on the season for Quinnipiac (15-15, 10-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

E.J. Crawford had 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Gaels (11-15, 9-10). Isaiah Washington added 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Isaiah Ross had 12 points and seven rebounds.

With 24 seconds to play, Washington missed the second of two free throws, but the rebound was batted around three players before Crawford finally grabbed hold of the ball. The Gaels then passed it around the arc before finding Washington again, who hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Iona had the final possession after Williams missed a free throw, but Ross couldn't connect on a 3-point shot at the buzzer.

The Bobcats evened the season series against the Gaels with the win. Iona defeated Quinnipiac 73-52 on Feb. 7. Iona finishes out the regular season against St. Peter's on the road on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com