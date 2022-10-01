Williams rushes for 5 TDs, No. 3 OSU beats Rutgers 49-10 MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer Oct. 1, 2022 Updated: Oct. 1, 2022 9:44 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Miyan Williams carried the load for No. 3 Ohio State, rushing for a career-high 189 yards and five touchdowns as the Buckeyes beat Rutgers 49-10 on Saturday.
Williams got the opportunity for a career-high 21 carries when TreVeyon Henderson became a late scratch because of an unspecified injury. Williams, a third-year back, exploded for a 70-yard TD romp in the third quarter and also had four short scoring plunges.