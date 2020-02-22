Williams nets 24, No. 4 Stanford beats No. 15 Beavers 63-60

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maya Dodson made her first start of the season a game to remember.

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer credited the junior’s defense for helping the No. 4 Cardinal hold off a spirited rally from No. 15 Oregon State.

Kiana Williams hit two key jumpers in the final two minutes and finished with 24 points as Stanford beat the Beavers 63-60 on Friday night.

“Maya is a difference maker,” VanDerveer said. “She changes things for us.”

Destiny Slocum matched her season-high with 26 points for the Beavers, who lost their fourth straight.

“They’re a good defense but we have a great offense,” Slocum said. “Sometimes you have to step up and make a shot.”

Taylor Jones and Mikayla Pivec each produced a double-double for Oregon State. Jones had 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Pivec added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

“Taylor did a great job inside and we kept inching closer,” Pivec said. “There’s a lot of season left.”

Kat Tudor hit a quick 3-pointer — her first points of the game — as the Beavers (19-8, 7-8 Pac-12) closed within 63-60 with 27.8 seconds left.

Oregon State then forced a turnover with 17.3 seconds left and called a timeout. Stanford (24-3, 13-2) never allowed a clean shot, and a desperation shot at the buzzer fell short.

“They took away our first option,” Beavers’ coach Scott Rueck said. “We wanted to get off a clean 3.”

Dodson made her third appearance and has been practicing for about 10 days.

“Seeing her play is phenomenal,” said Stanford guard Anna Wilson, who added eight points. “She’s been supporting us all year and is always at practice. She’s been working extra hard.”

Williams hit a jumper to put Stanford ahead 59-45 with 7:06 left to play. Oregon State responded with a 10-0 run to close the gap five minutes later.

“It was nice to see Dodson back. I’m happy for her,” Rueck said. “Kiana is Kiana and she had a good night.”

Lexie Hull made 1 of 2 free throws in the final four seconds to put Stanford ahead 54-45 entering the final period.

Rueck was assessed a technical foul midway through the third quarter. Williams made both free throws and Fran Belibi hit a short jumper on the ensuing possession as part of an 11-0 run that gave Stanford a 48-36 edge.

Stanford led at halftime, 36-34.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: Had not lost more than three in a row in seven years. … Slocum has been in double figures in scoring for all but four games and reached the 20-point threshold a fourth time, the second against the Cardinal. The Beavers are 3-7 over their last 10 games, which included seven ranked teams.

Stanford: In addition to being Maya Dodson's first start, it was her third appearance. … Stanford committed one turnover through the first three quarters. … Williams scored 20 or more in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: The Beavers travel to play California on Saturday.

Stanford: The Cardinal hosts No. 3 Oregon on Monday.

