Williams, Crawford lead No. 5 Notre Dame past Florida State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kyren Williams ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns and safety Shaun Crawford helped thwart a potential Florida State rally with a goal-line interception in No. 5 Notre Dame's 42-26 victory Saturday night.

Williams fumbled at his own 32 on the second play from scrimmage, then riddled Florida State the rest of the way, picking up 130 yards and both his TDs by halftime as the Fighting Irish (3-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) took a 35-20 lead.

Ian Book completed 16 of 25 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 58 yards and another score.

With Notre Dame leading 42-26, the Seminoles (1-3, 0-3) drove 73 yards to the 5, but Crawford picked off Jordan Travis' pass with 8:21 left.

Travis, making his first start for the Seminoles after shining in relief last week against Jacksonville State, was 13 of 24 for 204 yards and led Florida State in rushing with 96 yards on 19 keepers, even with a pair of sacks. He threw a TD pass and ran for a score.

Florida State's Tamorrion Terry caught seven passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. Irish wideout Javon McKinley had five receptions for 107.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida State: The Seminoles, who gave up 52 points two weeks ago at Miami, looked overwhelmed at times on defense. Not only did the Irish offensive line have no trouble knocking Florida State off the ball — little surprise given Notre Dame’s ranking as the nation’s best unit — but Seminoles linebackers other than Amari Gainer often were unable to step up and close gaps. Notre Dame had 240 rushing yards by halftime on 20 attempts.

Notre Dame: The Irish offense was often lethal, especially once itstopped hurting its own cause. Norte Dame had five touchdowns and 365 yards in the first half and finished with 554 yards. The damage could’ve been worse if not for Williams’ fumble and a special teams turnover, those leading to 10 Seminoles points in the first quarter for a 17-14 lead.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Irish, given No. 4 Florida’s loss at No. 21 Texas A&M earlier in the day, stand poised to move up to that fourth slot, although they are also the lone club in the current top five yet to face a ranked opponent.

UP NEXT

Florida State faces its second straight Top 10 opponent when No. 8 North Carolina visits Doak Campbell Stadium on Oct. 17.

Notre Dame is home for the fourth straight game to start the season when Louisville visits Oct. 17.

