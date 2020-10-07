William & Mary and AD Huge mutually agree to part ways

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — William and Mary has dismissed athletic director Samantha Huge a month after the school cut seven varsity sports because of financial concerns.

In a statement, school president Katherine Rowe said she and Huge “mutually agreed that it is best to part ways.” Rowe's chief of staff, Jeremy Martin, will assume the athletic director duties, the statement said.

Huge was the first female athletic director in school history. According to the statement, she was asked to lead changes “required to address long-standing imbalances and put the Athletics Department on sound financial and operational footing for years to come.”

That led to the decision to end seven sports, beginning next year.

Rowe says Martin “will share the near- and long-term financial shortfalls W&M Athletics faces, as transparently as possible,” later this week.