William Byron wins wild NASCAR race at remodeled Atlanta PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer March 20, 2022 Updated: March 20, 2022 8:27 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), Austin Cindric (2), Kevin Harvick (4) and Erik Jones (43) crash during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Sunday, March 20, 2022,
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) battels Joey Logano (22) as they go into Turn One during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Josh Berry (8), Noah Gragson (9), Tommy Joe Martins (44) and others are involved in a wreck in the closing laps of the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Saturday, March 19, 2022,
Ty Gibbs (54) leads the field to the finish line to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Saturday, March 19, 2022,
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Chase Briscoe (14) and Kyle Busch (18) race into the first turn in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Sunday, March 20, 2022,
Crew members work to get NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (14) in and out of the pitts during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Sparks trail from the car of Myatt Snider (31) during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Saturday, March 19, 2022.
William Byron (24) reacts as he climbs out of his car in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Sunday, March 20, 2022.
NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) leads Bubba Wallace (23) down the front stretch in the final laps of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Sunday, March 20, 2022. Williams won the race.
Joey Logano (22), Tyler Reddick (8), Denny Hamlin (11), Daniel Suarez (99) and Austin Cindric (2) crash during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Sunday, March 20, 2022.
NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) does a burnout to celebrate winning the the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Sunday, March 20, 2022,
William Byron (24) leads Ross Chastain (1) and Christopher Bell (20) to the finish line to win a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Corey LaJoie (7) slides across the infield during a multi-car crash during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Sunday, March 20, 2022.
William Byron (24) does a burnout to celebrate after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Pole-sitter Chase Briscoe (14) leads the pack into the first turn during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Sunday, March 20, 2022.
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — William Byron had a freight train in his rearview mirror. A sitting duck, it seemed. Fortunately for him, all those challengers started jostling against each other rather than working together to take down the leader.
While Byron cruised to the checkered flag for the third victory of NASCAR Cup career, one last crash unfolded behind him Sunday in an appropriate finish to a chaotic, thrilling race at remodeled Atlanta Motor Speedway.