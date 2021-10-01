Will Zalatoris shoots 61 to share lead at Sanderson Farms Oct. 1, 2021 Updated: Oct. 1, 2021 8:13 p.m.
Will Zalatoris pumps his fist after making a birdie on the ninth hole of his second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Will Zalatoris kicks up some turf as he hits his approach shot on the ninth hole of his second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Will Zalatoris watches his shot out of a bunker up to the third green of the Silverado Resort North Course during the first round of the Fortinet Championship golf tournament Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Napa, Calif.
Sahith Theegala walks along the first fairway during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Sahith Theegala hits the ball as he plays down the first fairway during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Sahith Theegala acknowledges a fan's cheer in the background following his sinking a birdie putt drop on the 18th hole during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Theegala finished the day in a three-way tie at 13-under.
Nick Watney watches his drive from the 18th tee box during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Watney finished the day in a three-way tie for first at 13-under.
Nick Watney tries to direct his drive from the 18th tee box during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Watney finished the day in a three-way tie for first at 13-under.
Sergio Garcia of Spain reacts after his drive from the tenth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
J.J. Spaun lines up a shot during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Will Zalatoris felt like he couldn't miss on the green and rarely did Friday in setting the course record with an 11-under 61 to share the lead with Nick Watney and Sahith Theegala in the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Zalatoris, voted the PGA Tour rookie of the year despite not having full status last year, made it look so simple at the Country Club of Jackson that his longest putt for par was 3 feet.