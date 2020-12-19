https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/White-leads-Texas-A-M-CC-past-Our-Lady-of-the-15816681.php
White leads Texas A&M-CC past Our Lady of the Lake 99-72
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jalen White had 24 points plus 10 rebounds and Perry Francois added 22 points and nine boards as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi romped past Our Lady of the Lake 99-72 on Saturday.
Nolan Bertain had 14 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2-6), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Peyton Smith added 11 points.
Ethan White had 13 points for the Saints. Quenton Coleman added 12 points and Ruben Monzon had 11 points.
