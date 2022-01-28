Where is Peng Shuai? Australian Open T-shirts grab attention JOHN PYE, AP Sports Writer Jan. 28, 2022 Updated: Jan. 28, 2022 12:33 a.m.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Even as he was being ejected from the Australian Open for wearing a white T-shirt with a “Where is Peng Shuai?” slogan in black letters, Max Mok saw an opportunity to amplify the message of concern for the Grand Slam doubles champion and Olympian from China whose well-being has come into question.
Mok’s plan: He’ll help hand out 1,000 of the shirts Saturday to spectators attending the women’s final between No. 1-ranked Ash Barty of Australia and Danielle Collins of the U.S.