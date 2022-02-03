Tom Lounsbury: Skis, snowshoes are ageless and dependable forms of wintertime travel  

There was a time, especially in the wilderness settings of long ago, when winter posed some very distinct challenges, with a major challenge being travelling for any sort of distance in a frigid environment which entailed deep snow.
One of the most rugged and toughest individuals in the outdoors I’ve ever read about was John “Snowshoe” Thompson (1827-1876), who delivered mail and much needed supplies back and forth from Nevada to California across the Sierra Nevada Mountains for 20 winters in a row (1856-1876). He not only dependably delivered the mail (and in some cases emergency goods), but is also credited with saving the lives of folks stranded and trapped in this unforgiving and immensely isolated wintry environment.