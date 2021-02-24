Wheeler's triple-double helps Georgia cruise past LSU 91-78

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Sahvir Wheeler recorded Georgia's first triple-double in program history, and the Bulldogs cruised to a 91-78 victory over LSU on Tuesday night.

Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 sophomore from Houston, had 14 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists. He sealed the record on an alley-oop pass to K.D. Johnson with 10:46 left.

Toumani Camara added a double-double with a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds for Georgia (13-9, 6-9 Southeastern Conference). He also had a career-best three blocks. K.D. Johnson added 21 points and Tye Fagan had 18. Wheeler is four assists shy from breaking Pertha Robinson’s single-season program record of 169 set in 1994-95.

Camara scored 14 points in the first half and Fagan had 11 as the Bulldogs closed on a 21-6 run for a 45-29 lead at the break.

Cameron Thomas had 21 points to lead LSU (14-7, 9-5), which had a three-game winning streak end. Ja’Vonte Smart added 19 points, Trendon Watford had 13 and Jalen Cook 11. The Tigers shot 33% (10 of 30) in the first half and committed eight of their 11 turnovers. They pulled to 79-67 with five minutes to play but did not get closer.

Georgia, which has won two of its last three games, is scheduled to conclude the regular season with a home game against South Carolina on Saturday. LSU plays at No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday and ends its regular season hosting Vanderbilt on March 2.

