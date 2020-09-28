West Virginia to allow fans at reduced capacity next month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will allow the general public to attend football games at a reduced capacity next month, the school announced Monday.

WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said attendance will be limited to about 15,000 fans, or 25% capacity, starting with the Oct. 17 home game against Kansas. Currently, only the families of players and coaches as well as essential game operations staff are allowed to attend games.

Fans entering the stadium will be required to wear masks.

"Needless to say, we are excited to open our gates and welcome Mountaineer fans back to the stadium,” Lyons said.

Certain season ticket holders, WVU students and players’ families will be given seating priority.

The university resumed in-person undergraduate classes on Monday. Classes were moved to online only earlier this month due to an increase in coronavirus cases.