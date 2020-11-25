https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/West-Virginia-men-s-home-opener-postponed-due-to-15752862.php
West Virginia men's home opener postponed due to virusPublished
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia men's basketball's home opener against Youngstown State has been postponed after the Penguins paused all activities related to COVID-19.
The game had been scheduled for Dec. 2. West Virginia said the schools hope to find a mutually agreeable date in December.
The No. 15 Mountaineers open the season against Northern Iowa on Wednesday in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
